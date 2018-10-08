Report: Liverpool, Man United Among Clubs Eyeing PSV Star Steven Bergwijn

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly joined AC Milan and Barcelona in the hunt for Steven Bergwijn.

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly joined AC Milan and Barcelona in the hunt for Steven Bergwijn, who has enjoyed a terrific start to the season with PSV Eindhoven following another excellent campaign last term.

The 21-year-old played in 32 matches last season for the Dutch outfit, contributing eight goals and eight assists as his team won the Eredivisie, catching the eye of a host of European top clubs.

Bergwijn, who can play as a forward on the right or the left, has been a standout performer for Mark van Bommel's team this season alongside teammate Hirving Lozano, scoring four goals and assisting four already this term.

Known for his excellent dribbling ability and good short passing game, Bergwijn has 82% passing accuracy this campaign and picked up the man of the match award in his latest game in the 4-0 thrashing of VVV-Venlo, where the youngster also assisted two goals.

According to Sport, these stellar performances from the Dutchman, who is yet to make his international debut for the Netherlands, have attracted the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, who are said to be closely following the matches he plays.

The youngster has a release clause in his contract reported to be €20m which will do little to deter the top European clubs with AC Milan and Barcelona monitoring the youngster - who left Ajax due to a conflict with one of his youth trainers.

Liverpool have previously had success with incoming transfers from the Eredivisie, with Luis Suarez joining from Ajax in 2011.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)