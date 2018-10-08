Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly joined AC Milan and Barcelona in the hunt for Steven Bergwijn, who has enjoyed a terrific start to the season with PSV Eindhoven following another excellent campaign last term.

The 21-year-old played in 32 matches last season for the Dutch outfit, contributing eight goals and eight assists as his team won the Eredivisie, catching the eye of a host of European top clubs.

Bergwijn, who can play as a forward on the right or the left, has been a standout performer for Mark van Bommel's team this season alongside teammate Hirving Lozano, scoring four goals and assisting four already this term.

Known for his excellent dribbling ability and good short passing game, Bergwijn has 82% passing accuracy this campaign and picked up the man of the match award in his latest game in the 4-0 thrashing of VVV-Venlo, where the youngster also assisted two goals.

According to Sport, these stellar performances from the Dutchman, who is yet to make his international debut for the Netherlands, have attracted the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, who are said to be closely following the matches he plays.

The youngster has a release clause in his contract reported to be €20m which will do little to deter the top European clubs with AC Milan and Barcelona monitoring the youngster - who left Ajax due to a conflict with one of his youth trainers.

Liverpool have previously had success with incoming transfers from the Eredivisie, with Luis Suarez joining from Ajax in 2011.