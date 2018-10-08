Liverpool & Milan Stars Among 10 Nominees for France Football's Inaugural Kopa Trophy

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been nominated for the 2018 Kopa Trophy alongside nine other young stars.

The award, which will be presented for the first time, comes from France Football, who have also been awarding the prestigious Ballon d'Or over the years.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Kopa Trophy, though, will be handed over to the best Under-21 player who will be voted for by a panel of football legends which include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Denis Law, Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane and Marco van Basten.





France Football released the 10 nominees for the award on Monday via a video on Twitter, with the Liverpool starlet one of the stars headlining.

Alexander-Arnold is joined by AS Roma's Justin Kluivert, Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Kylian Mbappe and American attacker Christian Pulisic on the shortlist.

They are the future of football... Let's discover the ten nominees for the 2018 Kopa Trophy France Football! #ballondor #kopatrophy pic.twitter.com/jZR3IMfhVH — #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2018

VIDEO : Voici les dix nommés pour le nouveau Trophée Kopa https://t.co/8ajHNH0XfH — #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2018

Santos forward Rodrygo was also included, with AC Milan pair Patrick Cutrone and Gianluigi Donnarumma featuring as well.

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and Groningen's Ritsu Doan have also been selected, while Red Bull Salzburg starlet Amadou Haidara is among contenders for the novel prize.

For the first time in history, France Football will reward the Women's Ballon d'Or! Here are the nominees for our 2018 edition... #ballondor pic.twitter.com/nM3slgQihC — #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2018

France football will also be awarding a Women's Ballon d'Or for the very first time, with England's Lucy Bronze, France's Amandine Henry and Brazilian female ace Marta included in the 10 nominees.