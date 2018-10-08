Luke Shaw Insists He Knew Man Utd Were 'Meant to Win' After Comeback Victory Against Newcastle

Luke Shaw has credited a 'very strong' half-time team talk as key to Manchester United's come-from-behind victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Red Devils came into the match against the Magpies under immense scrutiny, having failed to win any of their last four games in all competitions. It looked set to be five, as Rafael Benitez's side took a 2-0 lead inside the first ten minutes to stun fans around Old Trafford. However, late goals by Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sánchez rescued the three points for the home side.

Left-back Shaw spoke to MUTV, insisting he knew a turn-around was on the cards, following a rousing half-time interval.

Blimey. Manchester United are 2 down at home to Newcastle in 10 minutes. Mourinho does though have a nice new haircut. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 6, 2018

''If I'm honest yeah 100 per cent [I could see it turning around], as soon as we came out in the second [half]," he said, according to Sky Sports News.

"I felt as soon as it kicked off, something inside me was meant to be. We were meant to come back, meant to win.

"A lot of strong words were said at half-time in the changing room. I think everything that was said was correct, and what we needed. To be 2-0 down at half-time against Newcastle at home was really bad.

"It helped us. The changes helped us. We came out a new side, what we should be like every game. There is no reason we shouldn't be like that - the quality we have, which I've said in the past we have but we're not utilising.

"At half time, I'm sure there were a lot of happy people around the world loving every moment of it, but the team spirit is very strong in here.

"The half-time team talk was very strong, but it was needed and gave us a kick up the a**e, you could say. We came out different, the way we were much better in the second much quicker and more direct, and more like the United in the old days," Shaw added.

With the international break already in full swing, Shaw will be looking forward to reuniting with his teammates for a huge away trip to Chelsea when the Premier League returns.