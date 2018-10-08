Man Utd Contact Juventus Executives as Red Devils Continue With Hierarchy Restructuring Plans

Manchester United are ploughing ahead with plans for a radical restructuring of the club's hierarchy, which will do nothing to quell questions about Jose Mourinho's future as manager.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has long been in favour of introducing a more continental style which places less emphasis on the manager and instead spreads responsibility throughout a line of technical staff.

Manchester United are stepping up plans for a radical restructuring of the club



According to the Independent, United have spoken to former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta and have also been in contact with Juve's current sporting director Fabio Paratici to see if they would be interested in taking up similar roles at Old Trafford.

Marotta made Juventus into the exemplar of what a modern club should be at the top level and it was a surprise when he revealed in a statement last week that he would not be remaining at the club.

Paratici has been responsible for Juve's strategy in the transfer market since 2010, and he was the man responsible for bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin in July.

Marotta and Paratici clearly worked well together and it is for this reason that United want both of them to come on board in a package deal so that they can continue their working relationship in Manchester.

This idea has echoes of Manchester City's hierarchy reshuffle over the last few years, as they have effectively imported the Barcelona technical structure which worked with Pep Guardiola when he was manager at the Nou Camp.

Mourinho's future as Manchester United manager has been in doubt but it is not thought that he is likely to be sacked soon, with the 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday having bought him some time.