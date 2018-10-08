Man Utd Contact Juventus Executives as Red Devils Continue With Hierarchy Restructuring Plans

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Manchester United are ploughing ahead with plans for a radical restructuring of the club's hierarchy, which will do nothing to quell questions about Jose Mourinho's future as manager.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has long been in favour of introducing a more continental style which places less emphasis on the manager and instead spreads responsibility throughout a line of technical staff.

According to the Independent, United have spoken to former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta and have also been in contact with Juve's current sporting director Fabio Paratici to see if they would be interested in taking up similar roles at Old Trafford.

Marotta made Juventus into the exemplar of what a modern club should be at the top level and it was a surprise when he revealed in a statement last week that he would not be remaining at the club.

Paratici has been responsible for Juve's strategy in the transfer market since 2010, and he was the man responsible for bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin in July.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Marotta and Paratici clearly worked well together and it is for this reason that United want both of them to come on board in a package deal so that they can continue their working relationship in Manchester.

This idea has echoes of Manchester City's hierarchy reshuffle over the last few years, as they have effectively imported the Barcelona technical structure which worked with Pep Guardiola when he was manager at the Nou Camp.

Mourinho's future as Manchester United manager has been in doubt but it is not thought that he is likely to be sacked soon, with the 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday having bought him some time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)