Man Utd 'Finally' Open New Contract Talks With Resurgent Full-Back Luke Shaw

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Manchester United are reported to have 'finally' opened new contract talks with resurgent left-back Luke Shaw, a player who has just under nine months remaining on his current deal.

United triggered a 12-month extension in Shaw's contract last season to push its expiration to the summer of 2019 and his future at Old Trafford had been in doubt prior to the last two months after struggling for fitness and form for much of the last few years.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Shaw, now 23, declared in July that he wasn't ready to sign a new contract because he wanted to feel like he deserved fresh terms.

"For me personally, I don't think I would want to sign a contract right now. Because I want to prove to people that I deserve a contract," he said at the time.

"I want to earn a contract and I want a contract because I deserve a contract. I don't want a contract because maybe in the next year or so I'm a free agent, so maybe they might look to tie me down for that," the former Southampton star added.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It was later claimed in early September that Shaw still remained reluctant to enter talks, even though it was alleged he was in line for a pay rise to a £130,000-per-week deal.

Now, however, Bleacher Report's Dean Jones has stated via Twitter that talks are 'finally' underway. Given the chain of events up to this point, it would appear that Shaw at last feels has justified his place at Old Trafford after establishing himself as a regular starter this season.

Shaw has played 90 minutes in seven of United's eight Premier League games so far this season, only missing the win over Watford last month after suffering a head injury while on international duty.

He has managed one goal, his first ever in professional football, and one assist and was named the club's Player of the Month for August and September.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)