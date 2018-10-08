Manchester City Will Need to Dig Deep as Lyon Slap £70m Price Tag on Midfield Sensation

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Manchester City will need to smash their club transfer record to land Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, as the Ligue 1 club value their promising talent at a staggering £70m.

According to the Daily Star, City boss Pep Guardiola looked to sign the 21-year-old last summer, after a move for Jorginho - who is now playing for Chelsea - fell through. Ndombele impressed during his side's 2-1 Champions League win at the Etihad Stadium last month, reigniting Guardiola's interest in capturing the talented youngster.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

With veteran City midfielder Fernandinho now 33 years old, Guardiola is determined to bring in a new, powerful midfield option, but could see even his mighty transfer budget stretched too far should he try and swoop for Ndombele. The former Amiens man has become a regular fixture in the Lyon side since making his loan move permanent this season.

The report also suggests that Ajax prodigy Frenkie de Jong - a primary target of Barcelona - and Wolves' Ruben Neves are also on the Citizens' radar. Evidently, Guardiola is eager to continue his project at City, and will look to further strengthen his side as he aims to dominate the Premier League - and finally win the Champions League.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With Ligue 1 now arguably the most one-sided major league in European football - thanks to Paris Saint-Germain's mega-spending dominance - Ndombele may look for a new challenge next season in order to stand a chance of winning a league title. City are favourites to claim the Premier League again this season, and are currently top of the table after eight matches.

Meanwhile, Guardiola praised his side for keeping a clean sheet, following their 0-0 Premier League draw with title rivals Liverpool on Sunday. The manager claimed he was happy with the result, and that his team did exceptionally well to keep a clean sheet. The visitors should have won the game late on, but Riyad Mahrez ballooned his penalty kick over the bar.

