Martin Keown Claims Aaron Ramsey Sent 'Clear Message' to Arsenal Board in Fulham Win

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Aaron Ramsey sent a ‘clear message’ to his club during their 5-1 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old’s current deal at the Emirates Stadium is due to expire next summer, with recent contract negotiations between both parties breaking down. Unai Emery brought Ramsey on as a second-half substitute with the Welshman making an instant impact after he was involved with, and then finished off, an incredible passing move.

As Ramsey ran towards the delighted Arsenal supporters in celebration, he outstretched his arms, with Keown claiming that he was stating: "this is what you get if you are prepared to pay the money."

It has been ten years since the Gunners signed Ramsey as a teenager from Cardiff City. If the midfielder were to put pen-to-paper and extend his time in north London, then Keown has backed him to go down as a club 'great'. 

"Aaron Ramsey sent a clear message as he gestured with his outstretched arms in celebration of his wonderful goal at Craven Cottage," Keown wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“Ramsey - who is yet to sign a new contract - could have sulked after being named as a substitute but he is not that sort of player. He entered the fray hungry to make sure Arsenal won this match.

"He is a role model in the way he works, trains and plays with such drive. Should he see out his career at the Emirates, Ramsey will go down as an Arsenal great."

