Maurizio Sarri Lauds Ross Barkley's Performance as Chelsea Beat Southampton

October 08, 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has lavished midfielder Ross Barkley with praise following his side's 3-0 Premier League victory over Southampton on Sunday, claiming that the 24-year-old has been improving throughout the early stages of the campaign.

Speaking after his side's impressive win, via Sky Sports, the veteran coach singled out the former Everton man - who scored and provided an assist - stating: "He scored, so I'm very, very happy. I was pleased with what I saw from him in the beginning - every week he is getting better, so he is improving match by match. I'm happy for him and also the national team.

Sarri's side's win never looked in doubt, with their potent attacking play proving a stark contrast to the resistant play of their opposition. Club talisman Eden Hazard gave Chelsea the lead midway through the first half, before Barkley's strike and a late effort from substitute Álvaro Morata saw the Blues cruise to victory.

After the performance from his side Sarri said: "We played a very good match. I am very happy for our fans because I think our support today was excellent. I'm very happy for the players - but we can do more. In the defensive phase we can do more. In the second half we have given them two or three opportunities.

The Blues will head into the international break buoyed by their recent form, which has seen them go unbeaten in the first eight matches of the season. Sarri has made an instant impact at Stamford Bridge, and his side currently sit second in the league table - level on points with leaders Manchester City and Liverpool in third place.


Chelsea's next match will be at home to Manchester United on the 20th of October, where the Blues will look to get one over on their former manager José Mourinho.

The 'Special One' has been under a lot of pressure given his sides poor run of form, but was spared the sack following his side's dramatic comeback in their 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

