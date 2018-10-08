'Needs to Be Dropped': Crystal Palace Fans React to Jeffrey Schlupp's Performance Against Wolves

Crystal Palace fans have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts over Jeffrey Schlupp’s performance against Wolves. Schlupp featured for Palace on Saturday as the Eagles succumbed to their second defeat in the space of a week to a high flying Wanderers side.

The 25-year-old Ghana international and one-time Premier League winner can operate as both a left back and a left winger and it was the latter role he performed on Saturday. Schlupp played for 82 minutes before Crystal Palace boss Jeffrey Schlupp eventually hooked him as Palace went down 1-0.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Schlupp found regular playing time hard to come by at Leicester but has been a regular in Palace's starting XI. He made an estimated £12.75m switch to Selhurst Park in January last year, and he has played seven times so far this season for Hodgson’s side - but has only been involved in one clean sheet performance.

Palace fans have taken to Twitter and have aired their opinions over the performance of Schlupp. Here are some of the best reactions to the Ghanaian winger’s display.

All jokes aside... it’s gotten so bad the only good outcome is if Schlupp is played at left back, Ayew out wide... and PVA up top!!! That would actually be more exciting!! — Mark Andrews (@halfofSA) October 6, 2018

Schlupp has an incredible ability to hide. He ensures there is always an opposition player between him and whichever Palace player has the ball. He simply doesn't want the ball. — PalaceSoul (@PalaceSoul) October 6, 2018

Honestly at the point now where I never want to see Sorloth or Schlupp in a palace shirt ever again — Electric Mamadou (@SimplyMamadou) October 6, 2018

Terrible decisions. Ayew and Schlupp are not up to it — WZ (@WZTweet) October 6, 2018

One of the worse games I’ve seen at Selhurst in the premiership,Schlupp and Townsend were https://t.co/NVn0FDCvmV striker on the pitch and wasting wilf up front, stick him on the wing and let him do his thing, team looked clueless, changed shape 4 times, really poor. — James McCormick (@jamesm19800) October 6, 2018

Full time thoughts:

-Schlupp needs to be dropped

-Meyer and Kouyate changed that game

-I’m shitting myself for the coming weeks

-Sakho and Wan-Bissaka were great

-Something’s wrong with Wilf

-Luka was poor

-Roy could be under pressure now#CPFC #CRYWOL — Sambuca Milivojevic (@LittlebitofLuka) October 6, 2018

The poor display against Wolves leaves Palace in 14th position, having already suffered their fifth league defeat of the season. It doesn’t get any easier for Palace as their next task is a tricky away fixture at Goodison Park against Everton.