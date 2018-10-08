'Needs to Be Dropped': Crystal Palace Fans React to Jeffrey Schlupp's Performance Against Wolves

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Crystal Palace fans have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts over Jeffrey Schlupp’s performance against Wolves. Schlupp featured for Palace on Saturday as the Eagles succumbed to their second defeat in the space of a week to a high flying Wanderers side.

The 25-year-old Ghana international and one-time Premier League winner can operate as both a left back and a left winger and it was the latter role he performed on Saturday. Schlupp played for 82 minutes before Crystal Palace boss Jeffrey Schlupp eventually hooked him as Palace went down 1-0.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Schlupp found regular playing time hard to come by at Leicester but has been a regular in Palace's starting XI. He made an estimated £12.75m switch to Selhurst Park in January last year, and he has played seven times so far this season for Hodgson’s side - but has only been involved in one clean sheet performance.

Palace fans have taken to Twitter and have aired their opinions over the performance of Schlupp. Here are some of the best reactions to the Ghanaian winger’s display.

The poor display against Wolves leaves Palace in 14th position, having already suffered their fifth league defeat of the season. It doesn’t get any easier for Palace as their next task is a tricky away fixture at Goodison Park against Everton.

