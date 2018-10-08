'Oscar Worthy': Ex-Ref Mark Halsey Calls Out Everton's Richarlison for Reaction to Wes Morgan Tackle

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey described Richarlison's reaction to a tackle from Leicester City defender Wes Morgan as 'worthy of an Oscar' following Everton's 2-1 victory on Saturday. 

The Toffees saw off the challenge from Claude Puel's side to secure their third win of the season thanks to goals from Richarlison and Gyfil Sigurdsson after Ricardo Pereira drew the Foxes level with a finish in the 40th minute.  

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester, who are now level on points with Everton following their defeat, had captain Morgan sent off in the second half following a second yellow for the challenge on Everton's Brazilian winger and conceded just fifteen minutes later.

However, in his column for The Sun, Halsey criticised Richarlison for the decision, believing he made the most of the tackle and deserved Hollywood's greatest accolade for his on field dramatics. 

“He saw red for the second time in three league games on Saturday — for four yellow-card offences which never left a mark on anyone," wrote Halsey.

“Andre Marriner gave Morgan a second yellow against Everton after he clearly won the ball and clipped Richarlison’s foot in the process.

“The Brazilian’s reaction was worthy of an Oscar but, having just warned Morgan for bundling the Toffees star over, Marriner bought it.”

Richarlison was signed by Marco Silva, his former manager at Watford, this summer for a fee of £40 million and has got off to a good start, scoring four in his first seven matches, despite having been suspended for a game in August after receiving a red card himself.

Everton currently sit one position below Leicester in 11th place due to goal difference, having won just three of their opening eight league games.

