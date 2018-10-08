Pep Guardiola Praises 'Quite Special' Clean Sheet Following Draw Against Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has described his side's 0-0 draw away at Anfield in the Premier League as a 'good result', in particular praising the fact that his side did not concede.

City have struggled at the home of Liverpool in the Premier League era, not winning a league match there for fifteen years - since May 2003.

That streak was nearly broken when Virgil van Dijk brought down Leroy Sane in the box to give City a late penalty, but Algerian international Riyad Mahrez couldn't keep his effort down and struck the spot kick well over the bar.

Despite the late miss, Guardiola appeared pleased with his side's performance and in earning a point away at what is likely to be one of his closest league rivals this season.

Guardiola remained positive in the post-match press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport, saying: "We competed and we controlled them in terms of the counter attack with their front three.

"Our back four was so good and we enjoyed a lot of patient build up, but we didn't create much after that. It's a good result.

"We tried to win and we didn't concede at Anfield which is quite special. We had our chance and we tried to be ourselves."

In missing the penalty Mahrez now has the second-lowest penalty conversation rate of any player to have taken 10 or more penalties in the Premier League. Only Juan Pablo Angel - who missed half of his penalty attempts - has a worse record from the spot.

Some fans were frustrated that Mahrez took the penalty off striker Gabriel Jesus, but Guardiola explained after the game, quoted by the Guardian, that it was in fact his instructions - which he delivered via Benjamin Mendy - for the Algerian to take the penalty.

He said: “During the training sessions every day I see Mahrez taking the penalties and it gave me a lot of confidence. It will be good experience for him, next time it will go in. Jesus wanted to [take it]. I apologise. It was my decision.”

Manchester City face Burnley following the international break, and will hope for a good result that will see them break forward from the three-way tie for first place along with Chelsea and Liverpool.