PHOTOS: Bayern Munich Stars Drown Sorrows After Gladbach Defeat in Annual Oktoberfest Celebrations

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Bayern Munich may have been surprisingly hammered 3-0 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, but the stars of the reigning Bundesliga champions quickly put that misery behind them 24 hours later to enjoy the club's annual Oktoberfest celebrations.

Signing for Bayern brings the unique responsibility of dressing up in traditional Bavarian attire each year and knocking back tankards of beer and pretzels. Even the teetotal players still don the gear and enjoy the festivities.

Pool/GettyImages

Accompanied by wife, Lisa, Thomas Muller is a veteran of Bayern's Oktoberfest.

With a 17-month old baby at home, Robert Lewandowski flew solo as one of the lads this year.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages
Pool/GettyImages

Renato Sanches is back on the scene. Oktoberfest alone is just one of the reasons why being a Bayern player is much better than being a Swansea player...

For loanee James Rodriguez, this was his second time celebrating Oktoberfest. Assuming Bayern go ahead and make the deal permanent at the end of the season, there will be many more to come for the Colombian attacker.

Pool/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has had a difficult few months of the pitch through injury and a drop in overall form, but the 32-year-old is always good value at Oktoberfest.

Pool/GettyImages

Franck Ribery is one of those who doens't drink but that doesn't mean he won't still get involved.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages
CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages
CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the whole Robben and Boateng families were in attendance and fully kitted out.

David Alaba looked like he was having a great time.

Pool/GettyImages
Pool/GettyImages

Thiago Alcantara's outfit definitely brought a little more colour to the party. He was there with wife of three years, Julia Vigas.

Pool/GettyImages

Mats Hummels and wife Cathy looked very much the part.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Manager Niko Kovac was briefly a Bayern player many years ago and is now back as boss.

Pool/GettyImages

Bayern are back in action after the international break when they visit Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday 20th October.

