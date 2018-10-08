Premier League Legend Alan Shearer Impressed By Arsenal's Front Two Following Fulham Win

BBC pundit and all-time record Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer believes Arsenal's success this season is thanks to the attacking mentality adopted by the midfield; a mentality that has allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to play so well.

The striking duo have been in excellent form under Unai Emery's leadership, notching up a combined total of 11 goals so far for the Spanish manager's side - four of which came in their 5-1 win over London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The club currently occupy fourth position in the table and have become serious contenders for the title following their best winning streak since April 2015.

Shearer claims that pivotal to this success is Emery's attacking approach, which encourages the midfield players to look towards the strikers whenever they have the ball in possession.

"Arsenal were brilliant,” said the former Blackburn and Newcastle striker following the Gunners' win over Fulham.

“That was the side that Arsenal looked at [Fulham right-back Cyrus Christie’s], the side they dominated and were superb. They could have and should have scored some more.

“From a forward’s point of view also, from Lacazette or Aubameyang, if the first thought from a midfield player is ‘Can I play it forward?’ you don’t half make more runs because you’re expecting it and you’re wanting it.

“Everything is first thought ‘go forward, get the ball into the box’ and second thought is going backwards.

“That’s the impressive thing that I felt with them today is that they were so positive right from the off.

“They looked at that Fulham side and thought, ‘we’re better than you. We’re going to attack you with pace and power’, and they did that.”

Arsenal, who have won six and lost two in their opening eight league games, face Leicester at home next before taking on Sporting CP in the Europa League.