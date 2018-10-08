Report Claims Man Utd's Ander Herrera Could Be Set for January Return to Athletic Bilbao

A Spanish report has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera could be set to return to his former club Athletic Bilbao in January, after falling out of favour with his manager José Mourinho.

Herrera moved to Old Trafford in 2014, having been a long term target of the Red Devils. The Spain international was a regular feature under Louis van Gaal, but has fallen out of favour under José Mourinho, and is currently down the pecking order behind the likes of Marouane Fellaini and Nemanja Matić.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to Basque outlet El Correo - who were on the money in their early prediction of Aymeric Laporte's eventual move to Manchester City - Los Leones approached United last summer in an attempt to resign their former talisman, and will look to move again in January as the player's contract edges closer to its expiry at the end of the season.

Mourinho may well look to cash in on Herrera in January, as he is widely believed to be determined to raise the funds to sign a top quality centre-back in the upcoming transfer window. United fans may well be frustrated to see the talent of Herrera go to waste, given the impressive reputation he built up as a technically gifted player during his time in La Liga.

In other news, Zinedine Zidane's agent has quashed rumours that his client is set to join Manchester United this season, amid speculation over Mourinho's future. The agent claimed that Zidane is still intent on enjoying his year out of football, and isn't keen on adapting his managerial style to fit the nature of the Premier League.