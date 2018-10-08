Report Claims Paul Pogba Gave Jose Mourinho Tactical Advice During Man Utd's 3-2 Win Over Newcastle

Paul Pogba played a crucial role during the half-time interval of Manchester United's win over Newcastle United, advising his manager on what tactical changes needed to be made, according to reports on Monday.

Jose Mourinho's team were behind by two goals on Saturday evening and were allowed to voice their opinions during a half-time team talk, which saw Pogba suggest bringing on midfielder Marouane Fellaini for the second half.





That is according to the Sun, who revealed that the deep-lying midfield role the Frenchman largely took up for the rest of the game was also discussed during the break.

29 - Under Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for @ManUtd than any other player (13 goals, 16 assists). Companions. #MUNNEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2018

As the narrative goes, United went on to score three late goals to complete their comeback over the Magpies, with Pogba and his teammates bringing their confidence from the dressing room back onto the pitch.

“During half-time we opened our hearts and we spoke about tactical changes for two minutes,” Mourinho said.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“Then we spoke for eight minutes about other things that I thought would let the players be a little bit more free to face the second half and it became 3-2. Amazing.”

World Cup winner Pogba put in a performance full of industry off the ball and quality on it, recording the game's most touches, passes and shots at goal, while his 14 sprints and 15 duels were also the most by a player in the match at Old Trafford.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Red Devils' win brought to an end a run of four games without victory and following the small matter of the international break, Mourinho's team will be eager to follow that win up with another against

, in a big clash at Stamford Bridge after the international break.