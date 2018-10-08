Report Claims Paul Pogba Gave Jose Mourinho Tactical Advice During Man Utd's 3-2 Win Over Newcastle

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Paul Pogba played a crucial role during the half-time interval of Manchester United's win over Newcastle United, advising his manager on what tactical changes needed to be made, according to reports on Monday.

Jose Mourinho's team were behind by two goals on Saturday evening and were allowed to voice their opinions during a half-time team talk, which saw Pogba suggest bringing on midfielder Marouane Fellaini for the second half.


That is according to the Sun, who revealed that the deep-lying midfield role the Frenchman largely took up for the rest of the game was also discussed during the break.

As the narrative goes, United went on to score three late goals to complete their comeback over the Magpies, with Pogba and his teammates bringing their confidence from the dressing room back onto the pitch.

“During half-time we opened our hearts and we spoke about tactical changes for two minutes,” Mourinho said.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“Then we spoke for eight minutes about other things that I thought would let the players be a little bit more free to face the second half and it became 3-2. Amazing.”

World Cup winner Pogba put in a performance full of industry off the ball and quality on it, recording the game's most touches, passes and shots at goal, while his 14 sprints and 15 duels were also the most by a player in the match at Old Trafford.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages
The Red Devils' win brought to an end a run of four games without victory and following the small matter of the international break, Mourinho's team will be eager to follow that win up with another against  Chelsea , in a big clash at Stamford Bridge after the international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)