REVEALED: Premier League Fans Vote Whether Man City or Liverpool Will Be Crowned 2018/19 Champions

Premier League fans are divided over whether the coveted title will belong to reigning champions Manchester City or a determined Liverpool by the end of the 2018/19 season, with a near 50/50 split the outcome of a poll in conjunction with Virgin Media.

Just over 4,300 supporters cast their vote after being asked: 'Will the Premier League belong to Liverpool or Man City come the end of the season?'

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

53% chose Pep Guardiola's City and 47% opted for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The pair of heavyweights went head to head in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday and couldn't be separated in a 0-0 draw. Riyad Mahrez had the chance to win it for City with a late penalty, only to blaze his spot kick off target.

City won the Premier League in incredible style last season, setting new records for points, goals scored and wins. Their feat of becoming the first team to break through the 100 point barrier earned them the moniker 'Centurions', like Arsenal's famous 'Invincibles'.

That has made them the favourites for the 2018/19 title, although the 47% of fans who voted for Liverpool can point to the fact that famously no team has been able to retain the Premier League title for a decade since Manchester United last did in 2008/09.

City and Liverpool sit level on 20 points at the top of the Premier League, with the champions in first place as a result of their superior goal difference. Liverpool are actually third, however, because a strong start from Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri has put them into the mix as well.

And Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has refused to rule other teams out of the title race, insisting that Chelsea and even Arsenal are very much in with a chance. Tottenham are also only two points adrift of the teams at the top.

"We feel we can compete with any team but people seem to be just dismissing other teams and making it a two-horse race, which is not the case. We played Chelsea last week, who were excellent. They have been on a great run," the Scotland captain explained.

"You see teams like Arsenal with a new manager putting great results together so there is a long way to go and there will be a lot of teams competing but we hope we are one of them."