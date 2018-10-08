Sampdoria Defender Joachim Andersen Claims He 'Knows Nothing' About Tottenham Transfer Rumours

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen has spoken about his recent outstanding displays in Italy which have seen him linked with a move to a host of top European clubs, including Tottenham.

The 22-year-old admitted that he isn't aware of any interest in him but acknowledges that the clubs he has been linked to prove that he is capable of playing at the highest level.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Speaking to Secolo XIX, Andersen was questioned about where his future lies with the Dane saying that he knows nothing about a potential move and believes the rumours are circulating because he is showing that his performances are up to the standard of top European clubs.

“I know nothing, but if you talk to me about it, maybe it's because my performance is up to it,” Andersen said.

Andersen, who is yet to make an appearance for his national side, left Midtjylland in his native Denmark for a move to Twente in 2013, and ended up becoming a first-team regular for the Dutch outfit.

During the summer of 2017, Twente endured serious financial difficulties and were forced to sell their prized asset to Sampdoria, who swooped in quickly at the prospect of landing the 6ft 4in centre back for the nominal fee of £1.26m.

After making just seven league appearances last term, Andersen has already surpassed that mark this season, even chipping in with an assist for Marco Giampaolo's men.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The young Dane is already being compared to Inter defender Milan Skriniar, who has become one of the top young centre backs in Europe.

Skriniar also played for Sampdoria and earned a big move to Inter in 2017, with exciting prospect defender Andersen now being rumoured to make a similar move in 2019 potentially to the Premier League with Tottenham.

Tottenham will have to do battle with two other European giants in Borussia Dortmund and Inter for the defender, who is contracted with the Italian club until 2021.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)