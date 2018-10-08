Sampdoria Defender Joachim Andersen Claims He 'Knows Nothing' About Tottenham Transfer Rumours

Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen has spoken about his recent outstanding displays in Italy which have seen him linked with a move to a host of top European clubs, including Tottenham.

The 22-year-old admitted that he isn't aware of any interest in him but acknowledges that the clubs he has been linked to prove that he is capable of playing at the highest level.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Speaking to Secolo XIX, Andersen was questioned about where his future lies with the Dane saying that he knows nothing about a potential move and believes the rumours are circulating because he is showing that his performances are up to the standard of top European clubs.

“I know nothing, but if you talk to me about it, maybe it's because my performance is up to it,” Andersen said.

Andersen, who is yet to make an appearance for his national side, left Midtjylland in his native Denmark for a move to Twente in 2013, and ended up becoming a first-team regular for the Dutch outfit.

A very strong Danish U21 team including: Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen, Nordsjælland’s Andreas Skov Olsen, Celta’s Mathias Jensen, Huddersfield’s Phillip Billing and Dortmund’s Jacob Bruun Larsen. https://t.co/eWGvhPGfHv — DanishFooty (@DanishFooty) October 3, 2018

During the summer of 2017, Twente endured serious financial difficulties and were forced to sell their prized asset to Sampdoria, who swooped in quickly at the prospect of landing the 6ft 4in centre back for the nominal fee of £1.26m.

After making just seven league appearances last term, Andersen has already surpassed that mark this season, even chipping in with an assist for Marco Giampaolo's men.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The young Dane is already being compared to Inter defender Milan Skriniar, who has become one of the top young centre backs in Europe.

Skriniar also played for Sampdoria and earned a big move to Inter in 2017, with exciting prospect defender Andersen now being rumoured to make a similar move in 2019 potentially to the Premier League with Tottenham.

Tottenham will have to do battle with two other European giants in Borussia Dortmund and Inter for the defender, who is contracted with the Italian club until 2021.