Southampton Boss Mark Hughes Bemoans Lack of Attacking Initiative Following 3-0 Loss to Chelsea

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has admitted that he was disappointed with his side's lack of intensity going forward against Chelsea, following their 3-0 Premier League loss to Maurizio Sarri's side.

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Sky Sports, Hughes admitted his frustration with the way his side played, saying: "I was disappointed with the way we played. We didn't really affect them as readily as we talked about, in terms of being on the front foot, having intensity to our play and making sure we made it difficult for them.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"We were too passive in the opening period and that's why I had to make a change at half-time. We worked on triggers to our pressing, but we didn't really instigate them, and as a consequence they had easy possession and we found it really difficult to get out to the ball. 


"The only time we could put pressure on them was on the edge of our box.


"Unfortunately, they were able to get in front, and at that point you sensed they could manage the game quite comfortably and look to play on the counter-attack, which is perfect for them given the talent they have."

The Blues took the lead midway through the first half, as Ross Barkley seized on a defensive error to feed Eden Hazard, who swept home from inside the area. Southampton could do little to trouble their opposition, and second half goals from Barkley and late substitute Álvaro Morata condemned the Saints to another disappointing result.

Hughes' side's lack of attacking desire saw them punished by a clinical Chelsea side, who are now second in the table - level on points with leaders Manchester City and ahead of third place Liverpool on goal difference. Conversely, the Saints are just two points away from the relegation zone, after picking up just five points in their opening eight matches of the season.

Southampton will face a tricky test in their first game after the international break, when they take on Eddie Howe's high-flying Bournemouth side at the Vitality Stadium. 

The Cherries thumped a strong Watford side 4-0 on Saturday, and Hughes' side will need to be at their best to get a positive result against their south-coast neighbours.

