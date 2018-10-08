Tottenham Star Lucas Moura Receives Brazil Recall After 2-Year Absence From Selecao Squad

October 08, 2018

Brazil have recalled Tottenham winger Lucas Moura to their squad for friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

The former Paris Saint-Germain playmaker last played for the Selecao two years ago. He has only made three appearances for the South American nation in five years, coming off the bench for all of those outings.

As reported by Goal, Moura, 26, has been called up to replace Gremio forward Everton, with the player withdrawing from the squad due to a thigh strain.

“He is a player we have monitored since his time with PSG,” said technical coordinator Edu Gaspar.

“We want to take advantage of this cycle by observing [new players]. We spoke to Tottenham this morning and they understood the importance of this call-up for both the player and the Brazilian national team.”

With eight Premier League appearances under his belt this season, the Spurs man scored against Fulham in his side's second game of the season and followed that up with a brace against Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

He has failed to find the back of the net since then but has remained an important cog in the works for Mauricio Pochettino.

Moura has played in the absence of Spurs stars Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen recently, including the two Premier League wins against Huddersfield and Cardiff and the 4-2 Champions League loss to Barcelona.

Brazil, who endured a poor World Cup campaign, will play the Saudis in Riyadh on Friday before facing off against South American rivals Argentina in Jeddah on Tuesday.

