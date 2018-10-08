Tottenham's Harry Kane Admits Early Season 'Kick Up the Bum' Prompted Recent Run of Form

Harry Kane is pretty happy with Tottenham's position at the moment, given the lowered expectations stemming from their lack of transfer activity over the summer.

While Spurs did get off to a wobbly start in the Premier League this season, they're now only two points adrift of the leaders and tied on points with rivals Arsenal.

MB Media/GettyImages

“Obviously we went through that spell where everyone thought it was the end of the world," the Spurs striker said via the Mirror, following his side's 1-0 win over Cardiff on Saturday, adding: “we’ve come out of the other side and we’ve done alright.

“We are not far off the top... Everyone talks about everyone else and we’ll just see if we can go on a good run between now and Christmas and we’ll see where that puts us.”

The England captain has admitted that the weekend's victory was a big one, while claiming that the two games Spurs lost earlier in the term provided a 'kick up the bum' that was necessary for a return to form.

“This was a big win for us," Kane added. "I think that’s six out of eight.

“Sometimes when you draw games, it's a false perception. It makes you feel like you are doing better than you are. We’ve lost two and it’s kind of given us a kick up the bum and made us win our next three in the Premier League.

“So yes, we’ve done well. These are teams that we should be beating as well, so it's important that we carry this on after the international break.”