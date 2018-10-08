Unai Emery Insists Arsenal Ace Lucas Torreira's Career 'Is Just Starting' After 5-1 Fulham Win

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Unai Emery believes Lucas Torreira's career at Arsenal is ‘just starting’ after the youngster put in another promising display during his side's 5-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

The 22-year-old midfielder was a £26.5m signing from Italian side Sampdoria during the summer after appearing in all of Uruguay's World Cup matches in Russia. 

Torreira started in the middle of the park for the Gunners at Craven Cottage where he dictated play and helped his side claim a resounding victory against their London neighbours.

After the match, Emery hailed Torreira’s maturity on the field of play and explained what stands out most about the Uruguayan. 

"He’s very young, it's his first season here at this level but he was playing in Italy which is a very hard competition also," Emery revealed, as quoted by the club’s official website.

"And here, I think with his process he's doing very well. The first is his humility to work every day, to listen, to learn. He is playing today in the middle, then right in the 4-4-2 and his performance is the same. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I think his career is just starting and we want to do it with him, he can do it with us, giving us and giving him the best performances at the best level."


Since his move to the Emirates Stadium, Torreira has played 11 games in all competitions, providing two assists, with the defensive-minded player yet to score for his new club. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Torreira has showcased his qualities since his move to the Emirates Stadium, abilities such as playing successful forward passes and quicking the tempo of the game. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)