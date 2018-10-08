Unai Emery Insists Arsenal Ace Lucas Torreira's Career 'Is Just Starting' After 5-1 Fulham Win

Unai Emery believes Lucas Torreira's career at Arsenal is ‘just starting’ after the youngster put in another promising display during his side's 5-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

The 22-year-old midfielder was a £26.5m signing from Italian side Sampdoria during the summer after appearing in all of Uruguay's World Cup matches in Russia.

Torreira started in the middle of the park for the Gunners at Craven Cottage where he dictated play and helped his side claim a resounding victory against their London neighbours.

After the match, Emery hailed Torreira’s maturity on the field of play and explained what stands out most about the Uruguayan.

"He’s very young, it's his first season here at this level but he was playing in Italy which is a very hard competition also," Emery revealed, as quoted by the club’s official website.

"And here, I think with his process he's doing very well. The first is his humility to work every day, to listen, to learn. He is playing today in the middle, then right in the 4-4-2 and his performance is the same.

"I think his career is just starting and we want to do it with him, he can do it with us, giving us and giving him the best performances at the best level."





Since his move to the Emirates Stadium, Torreira has played 11 games in all competitions, providing two assists, with the defensive-minded player yet to score for his new club.

Torreira has showcased his qualities since his move to the Emirates Stadium, abilities such as playing successful forward passes and quicking the tempo of the game.