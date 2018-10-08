Unai Emery Reveals Back Injury Forced Mesut Ozil to Sit Out Arsenal's Convincing Win Over Fulham

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Unai Emery has revealed that Mesut Ozil was absent for Arsenal's 5-1 win against Fulham on Sunday afternoon because of a back problem. 

The Gunners recorded their ninth straight victory in all competitions when attacking duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice at Craven Cottage, coupled with Aaron Ramsey's sublime team goal.  

Playmaker Ozil was part of the Arsenal squad that travelled to Azerbaijan in midweek and beat Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League, with the German playing 25 minutes of that encounter. 

However, he was not part of the matchday squad for the London derby against the recently-promoted Fulham, with Emery providing a brief explanation behind his absence.  

"Yesterday he came in with pain and he cannot train yesterday or play today," Emery said, as quoted by Arsenal's official website.

Despite being known for his assists, Ozil has been the finisher rather than the provider this season under his new manager.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The World Cup winner has played eight games in all competitions where he has found the back of the net on three occasions, including a late strike during his recent Premier League appearance against Watford. 

Emery will be hopeful that Ozil is fit to return to action when his squad reunite following the upcoming international break, where the Gunners will look to make it 10 wins in a row in all competitions. They will take on Leicester at the Emirates Stadium with the Foxes having been in indifferent form of late, losing to Everton 2-1 at home on Saturday.

