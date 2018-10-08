Valencia Manager Marcelino Praises His 'Very Competitive Team' After Barcelona Draw

Valencia manager Marcelino García Toral praised his team after their 1-1 La Liga draw with Barcelona on Sunday, despite still only having one win to their name so far this season.

Speaking after the game and quoted by Futbol Addict, Marcelino said: "We tied with a great team that came from four goals in the Champions League and that has made us worry very few times."

Despite sitting 14th in La Liga after this result, Marcelino is convinced that Valencia are on the up, saying: "The team is competitive, every time is better. this team is quite more competitive than the previous season, but it is not reflected in the points box maybe because we have fewer goals".





Valencia enjoyed a surprising lead in the game thanks to an Ezequiel Garay header inside the opening two minutes, only for Lionel Messi to equalise for the visitors before the break with a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

Whilst it was a central defender who scored the goal for Valencia, Marcelino appeared to have been impressed with the performance of his starting forward partnership, Michy Batshuayi and Kevin Gameiro.





"I am happy with them," he remarked. "I think that today they have partnered well, they have made plays between them in the first and second half, maybe we lacked more precision before a defence with a high level. But I'm satisfied with the performance of the forwards and also the rest of the team."

After drawing with both Barcelona and Manchester United in the space of a week, there is room for positivity in the Valencia camp. They resume their quest for their second La Liga win of the season after the international break when they face Leganes.