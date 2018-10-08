West Ham Reportedly Issue Ultimatum to Midfield Starlet as Contract Talks Stall

West Ham have offered star man Declan Rice a new contract and are willing to call off the deal if he cannot agree terms with the Premier League club, according to reports.

The Evening Standard claims that the 19-year-old has been issued with the ultimatum that there will be no discussions before the end of the season if he does not accept the club's final and improved offer.

It is claimed that Rice recently rejected a basic offer of £15,000-a-week from the club after talks between both parties became 'difficult' in recent weeks.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

London-born Rice has played a key part in West Ham's recent revival after Manuel Pellegrini's men initially lost their first four Premier League matches of the season.

Rice, who is yet to decide whether he will play international football for the Republic of Ireland or England, has been utilised in midfield by his manager in recent weeks; helping the Irons to seven points from their last four Premier League games.

BREAKING: @WestHamUtd midfielder Declan Rice not in Republic of Ireland squad as he considers his international allegiance. #SSN pic.twitter.com/bvz5Bpm9UQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 4, 2018

The report states that the defender turned midfielder currently earns about £3,000-a-week from the London club and they are offering him an improved basic offer of £21,000-a-week.

That offer includes a £5,000 salary increase after every 15 Premier League games and £20,000 for every start he makes for the Hammers. In total, Rice has played 32 Premier League matches for West Ham after the youngster made a switch from rivals Chelsea four years ago.