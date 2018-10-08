Wolves Defender Matt Doherty Beats Out Hazard & Lacazette to Win PFA Player of the Month Award

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty has been named the PFA Player of the Month, beating off competition form a host of the league's star players to win the award.

Proudly announcing the news on their official website, Wolves confirmed that their longest-serving current squad member had picked up the award, following a sensational September with the club. The Republic of Ireland international was part of a defence that kept three clean sheets during the month, and scored the winning goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Congratulations to @mattdoherty20 who has been voted as the @premierleague's PFA @BristolStMotors Fans' Player of the Month for September.



👏🐺https://t.co/1CXIIFXBUE — Wolves (@Wolves) October 8, 2018

Doherty claimed 39% of the fan votes to win the award comfortably, with Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard (26%) and Arsenal ace Alexandre Lacazette (18%) trailing in his wake. As well as his winner against the Eagles, the 26-year-old also provided two assists during the month, and made an average of 2.1 clearances per game.

The former Bohemians youngster's achievement is indicative of just how far the club have come, with the former Championship also-rans now establishing themselves as a solid Premier League outfit. After eight matches so far, the newly promoted side are sitting in seventh place - two points above Manchester United - having lost just one match.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

After the international break, Nuno Espirito Santo's side will host Watford on 20th October. Javi Gracia's side were thrashed 4-0 by Bournemouth last Saturday, and Wolves will be aiming to pile the misery on the Hornets when they travel to Molineux. Watford are without a win since early September, despite having made a bright start to the campaign.

In other news, Santo described himself as being delighted with his side's win over Crystal Palace and claimed that his side are getting better and better over time. The Portuguese coach has excelled since joining the club in May 2017, with his wealth of talented footballers adapting to his attractive style of football with aplomb.