Wolves Defender Matt Doherty Beats Out Hazard & Lacazette to Win PFA Player of the Month Award

By 90Min
October 08, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty has been named the PFA Player of the Month, beating off competition form a host of the league's star players to win the award.

Proudly announcing the news on their official website, Wolves confirmed that their longest-serving current squad member had picked up the award, following a sensational September with the club. The Republic of Ireland international was part of a defence that kept three clean sheets during the month, and scored the winning goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Doherty claimed 39% of the fan votes to win the award comfortably, with Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard (26%) and Arsenal ace Alexandre Lacazette (18%) trailing in his wake. As well as his winner against the Eagles, the 26-year-old also provided two assists during the month, and made an average of 2.1 clearances per game.

The former Bohemians youngster's achievement is indicative of just how far the club have come, with the former Championship also-rans now establishing themselves as a solid Premier League outfit. After eight matches so far, the newly promoted side are sitting in seventh place - two points above Manchester United - having lost just one match.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

After the international break, Nuno Espirito Santo's side will host Watford on 20th October. Javi Gracia's side were thrashed 4-0 by Bournemouth last Saturday, and Wolves will be aiming to pile the misery on the Hornets when they travel to Molineux. Watford are without a win since early September, despite having made a bright start to the campaign.

In other news, Santo described himself as being delighted with his side's win over Crystal Palace and claimed that his side are getting better and better over time. The Portuguese coach has excelled since joining the club in May 2017, with his wealth of talented footballers adapting to his attractive style of football with aplomb.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)