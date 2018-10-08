U.S. women's national team stars Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe are among the 15 finalists for the first women's Ballon d'Or, which will be given out by France Football later this year.

The prestigious individual award has solely been a men's one since it was instituted in 1956, with the organization finally recognizing the women's game this year. France will be hosting the 2019 Women's World Cup, and a few of Les Bleues' stars are among the finalists. Lyon, the reigning French and European champion, is heavily represented, featuring seven of the nominees for the trophy.

NWSL is also represented well, with Marta, the surprise winner of FIFA's 'Best' player last month, Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr and Canadian great Christine Sinclair joining Horan and Rapinoe on the shortlist.

Here are the 15 vying for the award:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon, England)

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg, Denmark)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway)

Amandine Henry (Lyon, France)

Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns, USA)

Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars, Australia)

Fran Kirby (Chelsea, England)

Saki Kumagai (Lyon, Japan)

Amel Majri (Lyon, France)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon, Germany)

Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona, Netherlands)

Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign, USA)

Wendie Renard (Lyon, France)

Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns, Canada)