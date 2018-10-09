Ajax Star's Agent Namechecks Liverpool & Arsenal as Potential Next Clubs for His Client

The agent of Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech has revealed he is hoping to secure a move to a club with the stature of Arsenal or Liverpool for his client.

25-year-old Morocco international Ziyech recently signed an improved contract with the Amsterdam club following an impressive start to the season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions so far.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite his new deal, the midfielder has continually been linked with a move away from Ajax.

His agent has now added further fuel to the fire suggesting possible destinations for Ziyech, such as Liverpool and Arsenal while also dismissing recent links to Roma and Everton.

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, agent Rene van der Gijp said: "That would be crazy for that boy, he should not go to Everton, what are you doing there?

"I hope that there will be a better club than Roma, an Arsenal or Liverpool."

Hakim Ziyech during Ajax 5-0 AZ

81 touches

7 shots (4 on target)

1 goal

1 shot on the woodwork

3 key passes

1 assist

3 completed dribbles

5 crosses (4 accurate)

72.7% pass accuracy



What a special player!! pic.twitter.com/ZNNzsnNhD2 — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) October 7, 2018

Ziyech joined Ajax from fellow Eredivise side FC Twente in in 2016 for an estimated £9.9m, earning himself a glowing reputation for both his work rate and attacking play, with the Moroccan star netting 25 goals and providing 42 assists in 97 appearances.

A versatile player, Ziyech is comfortable operating in a midfield three or off either flank, meaning he would be a useful player to have should either Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp think about signing him.





Arsenal and Liverpool have started the Premier League season well, as the Gunners sit fourth, while the Reds are unbeaten behind Chelsea and Manchester City at the top of the table only on goal difference.