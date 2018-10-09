Alexandre Lacazette Named Arsenal Player of the Month After Fine Form in September

Alexandre Lacazette has been named Arsenal Player of the Month for September after a run of fine form that saw him score three goals and provide two assists, as the Gunners won all five of the games he played during the period in question.

Lacazette kicked off September with a goal and assist in a 3-2 Premier League victory over Cardiff. He later played 90 minutes as the team beat Newcastle and later scored the crucial first goal in the win against Everton after being rested in the Europa League.

That was followed by one of the goals as Arsenal prevailed 3-1 against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, with a further assist in the 2-0 Premier League victory over Watford to finish the month.

The Frenchman's fine strike against Everton was even voted Arsenal's Goal of the Month.

Rather than find himself sidelined in favour of record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season, Lacazette has thrived in a system alongside the Gabon international.

He has already carried his September form into October after bagging a brace against Fulham at the weekend, his fourth in Arsenal colours since joining the club.

Overlooked once more for the World Cup winning French national team, Lacazette will now have a deserved period of rest before domestic action resumes following the international break.

Arsenal are next in action against Leicester at the Emirates Stadium on Monday 22nd September, 15 days after hammering Fulham in their last fixture.