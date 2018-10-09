Alexandre Lacazette Reveals Verdict on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Comparisons With Thierry Henry

Alexandre Lacazette has delivered his verdict on the comparisons made between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thierry Henry, after the Gabon international eclipsed the Gunners legend's start to life at Arsenal.

Aubameyang, who scored his 15th and 16th goals of his Arsenal career in the 5-1 dismantling of Fulham, has now scored 16 goals in 23 appearances since his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2018, superior to Henry's start in 1999.





However, the latter did go on to score 228 goals in all competitions for Arsenal, including 175 in the Premier League, and is rightly considered a Gunners legend.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, Lacazette concedes that despite the fruitful start to life at the Gunners, at 29, Aubameyang is unlikely to get close to Henry's tally, but does hope his goals can help Arsenal win silverware.

"It is hard to compare with Thierry because when he came he was younger and Auba is at the top of his career,” Lacazette said, as quoted by the Daily Star. “But I hope Auba scores as many goals to help us win something.”

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Frenchman has revealed that his relishes working alongside the Gabon international, and reveals the pair have a close off field relationship, which is helping them perform on it.





"It is good, he is like my brother,” Lacazette added. “Every day we talk, we love to work together and on Sunday in front of the goal and we scored two goals, which is good."

Revitalised with new boss Unai Emery, Arsenal have seen an upturn in fortunes, and find themselves heading into the international break just two points adrift of the leading trio of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League, but Lacazette insists nobody is getting ahead of themselves.

“To talk about the top four is early I think. We have to keep quiet and work like we did before and the season is going well. Just work as we did and we will see at the end of the season."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“The team spirit is good, of course when you win it is better. We will enjoy it, we are working well and we want to continue like this.

“It was hard for Fulham because they played well in the first half. They made it hard for us to play but we knew if we kept playing we would score so everyone is happy today."

Lacazette revealed that despite Arsenal's slow start, the team maintained belief that the hard work would pay dividends eventually.

“We knew if we lost the first two games it wasn't the end of the world. We have worked and knew we could go forward so everything is better now."

After the international break Arsenal welcome Leicester to the Emirates, before travelling to face Sporting CP in the Europa League.