Arsenal Loanee David Ospina Hoping for Napoli Stay After Great Start to Season in Italy

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina is enjoying his time at Napoli and is keen to stay past the end of the season, according to a report.

The Arsenal stopper joined I Partenopei on a one-year loan deal during the summer, with Napoli getting an option to buy. According to Italian source Il Mattino, the player is hoping the Serie A outfit will trigger the option.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Ospina attracted rave reviews for his performances in the Champions League and has so far had a good season overall between the sticks. The stopper was also key for the Italian side during their 2-0 win over Sassuolo on Monday, having earned the trust of manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Il Mattino have likened the player to former star Claudio Garella, who represented Napoli between 1985 and 1988 and developed a reputation for using every possible part of his body to deflect goals. In six appearances for Napoli, Ospina is already drawing comparisons.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

If he could keep performing at such a level, there will be little doubt over Ospina's future in Naples. And, given that Petr Cech is competing with Bernd Leno at Arsenal, it would do him well if he could remain with Napoli long term.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti's side trail Serie A defending champions and current league leaders by six points in the standings after eight outings.

