Arturo Vidal Denies Rift With Ernesto Valvarde But Admits Dissatisfaction at Playing Time

Arturo Vidal has insisted that he will continue to talk to Ernesto Valverde about any issues he has at Barcelona, admitting that he would prefer to play more first team minutes.

The Chilean midfielder has started just two games this season, and his social media postings – including a single angry face emoji and a message decrying 'Judases' – have raised questions about whether he is happy about leaving Bayern Munich for Spain this summer.

NEVER GIVE UP!!!💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼😉😉 The Best is yet to come!! Lo mejor aún está por venir!!!💪🏼💪🏼🤙🏼🤙🏼👑 pic.twitter.com/urdv2Rbjgt — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) October 4, 2018

Quoted by Marca this week, Vidal said: "I am not happy but if I have a problem with the coach I will say it to his face. How am I going to be happy if I don't play, and me of all people? I am someone that has always fought, that has been in the best teams in the world, that has won everything and who wants to continue winning at Barcelona.

"I am fine physically and happy. In the past few games I have been a little irritated but that's how it is, we will keep battling, there are a lot of important games ahead and we will see."

He denied that his 'Judases' message was related to his move to Barcelona or lack of playing time, adding: "When I have a problem or I am angry then I go straight to the coach and I speak to him.

"You can have various reasons for doing these things. It [the Judas message] was nothing to do with anything sporting and I took it down to stop people speculating. There are personal things, jokes which you can put on social media and people take the wrong way."