Sites, Dates Set for USMNT's 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup Matches

The U.S. men's national team's road for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup is set after the regional body revealed the dates and locations for next summer's competition.

By Avi Creditor
October 09, 2018

The U.S. men's national team's road for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup is set after the regional body revealed the dates and locations for next summer's competition.

The Gold Cup has expanded to 16 teams after previously being a 12-team tournament, and the U.S. is one of four seeded teams allocated to a group, based on Concacaf's index rating for September 2018. Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras are the other three whose group destinations have already been set.

As was previously announced, the U.S. will open its 2017 Gold Cup title defense at Minnesota United's new Allianz Field in St. Paul on June 18. After that, it will play its remaining Group D games at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on June 22 and Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., on June 26. 

Should the U.S. progress from the group stage, its quarterfinal match would be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 30. A win there would send the Americans to Nissan Field in Nashville, where it just beat Mexico 1-0 in a friendly last month, on July 3.

The final, as was already revealed, will be played at Chicago's Soldier Field on July 7–the same day as the Women's World Cup final and Copa America final.

Soccer
How Green, Amon Can Help Fill USMNT's Pulisic Void vs. Colombia, Peru

With Mexico allocated to Group A and groups A and C being paired for one set of quarterfinals and semifinals and B and D being paired for the other, there's no way the USA and Mexico can meet until the final–something that hasn't happened since 2011. Mexico's group games will be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on June 15; Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver on June 19; and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on June 23. Its quarterfinal would be at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 29, with a potential semifinal at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on July 2.

Costa Rica (Group B) and Honduras (Group C) will each open play at non-U.S. venues that haven't been announced yet. Los Ticos will then play out the group stage at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., while Los Catrachos will head to BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The U.S. is the defending champion and would cement Concacaf's berth in the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup (provided there is one, given FIFA's mulling of the international calendar and president Gianni Infantino's suggestion that the competition may vanish). Another U.S. title would also match Mexico for most all time (seven). Should a non-U.S. team win and the Confederations Cup remain in place for 2021, it would set up another Concacaf Cup playoff along the lines of what occurred in 2015, when Mexico beat the U.S. to secure the region's place in the 2017 Confederations Cup. 

Of the previous 14 Gold Cups, only Canada (2000) has broken the USA-Mexico duopoly.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)