The U.S. men's national team's road for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup is set after the regional body revealed the dates and locations for next summer's competition.

The Gold Cup has expanded to 16 teams after previously being a 12-team tournament, and the U.S. is one of four seeded teams allocated to a group, based on Concacaf's index rating for September 2018. Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras are the other three whose group destinations have already been set.

As was previously announced, the U.S. will open its 2017 Gold Cup title defense at Minnesota United's new Allianz Field in St. Paul on June 18. After that, it will play its remaining Group D games at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on June 22 and Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., on June 26.

Should the U.S. progress from the group stage, its quarterfinal match would be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 30. A win there would send the Americans to Nissan Field in Nashville, where it just beat Mexico 1-0 in a friendly last month, on July 3.

The final, as was already revealed, will be played at Chicago's Soldier Field on July 7–the same day as the Women's World Cup final and Copa America final.

With Mexico allocated to Group A and groups A and C being paired for one set of quarterfinals and semifinals and B and D being paired for the other, there's no way the USA and Mexico can meet until the final–something that hasn't happened since 2011. Mexico's group games will be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on June 15; Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver on June 19; and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on June 23. Its quarterfinal would be at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 29, with a potential semifinal at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on July 2.

Costa Rica (Group B) and Honduras (Group C) will each open play at non-U.S. venues that haven't been announced yet. Los Ticos will then play out the group stage at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., while Los Catrachos will head to BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The U.S. is the defending champion and would cement Concacaf's berth in the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup (provided there is one, given FIFA's mulling of the international calendar and president Gianni Infantino's suggestion that the competition may vanish). Another U.S. title would also match Mexico for most all time (seven). Should a non-U.S. team win and the Confederations Cup remain in place for 2021, it would set up another Concacaf Cup playoff along the lines of what occurred in 2015, when Mexico beat the U.S. to secure the region's place in the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Of the previous 14 Gold Cups, only Canada (2000) has broken the USA-Mexico duopoly.