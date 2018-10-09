Crystal Palace Poised to Make January Bid for Eredivisie Centre Back Wilfried Kanon

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to strengthen their defensive ranks with Den Haag centre back Wilfried Kanon.

Roy Hodgson is looking to bring in another defender in January, and according to The Sun he has set his sights on Wilfried Zaha’s international teammate.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Palace have been short of options in the centre back position so far this season, with defender Scott Dann side-lined with a long-term knee injury.

The 25-year old has been attracting a lot of interest from teams in Spain and England. It is Palace however who are thought to be the most serious about the centre back, who has played solidly in the Eredivise this season. Den Haag may be forced to sell the defender if Palace are able to put in an offer that matches their valuation of the Ivory Coast international.

Kanon has represented Ivory Coast 30 times, and both he and Zaha were named in the Elephants' recent Africa Cup of Nations squad to take on the Central Africa Republic. Everton were tracking Kanon in the summer window before Sam Allardyce was replaced by Marco Silva. The move failed after Silva’s arrival, who instead opted to make a move for Colombia star Yerry Mina.

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

Palace are currently on a poor run of form, sitting 14th in the Premier League after only registering two wins from their opening eight games, losing their last two games to Bournemouth and Wolves. The Eagles will hope for a return to winning ways when they face Everton after the international break.

