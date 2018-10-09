Crystal Palace Scouting Mexico International Ahead of Possible Free Transfer Move

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Crystal Palace are thought to be among the clubs eyeing a move for Porto star Hector Herrera, with reports claiming the Eagles' scouts have been frequenting the club's matches in Portugal recently.

The Mexico international, whose contract will expire at the end of this season, is wanted by a host of clubs from Arsenal to Real Madrid. According to Sport Witness, Palace are among the many teams interested in moving for what would be considered a free transfer coup.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Palace are reported as having sent scouts to watch Porto's recent outings against Tondela and Galatasaray on their home ground and were likely impressed by the reports, given that the player was one of the better performers during the matches.

28-year-old Herrera who has made 70 appearances for Mexico played all four of El Tri's games at the summer World Cup in Russia.

Roy Hodgson is still looking to add reinforcements in his midfield after failing to land Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a second spell this season. And, although the likes of Max Meyer and Cheikhou Kouyate have joined the squad, they haven't convinced the boss enough to make their way into the starting lineup on a regular basis. 

The Eagles have only managed two wins from their eight games played so far this term but they may have sensed that Herrera is someone who could come in to facilitate immediate improvement. However, they will face major competition, with Arsenal one of the clubs said to be keen on the player as well.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

According to English sources, the Gunners want the Mexican to come in as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who could leave the Emirates for free next summer as his contract is set to expire too.

The Welsh star isn't believed to be any closer to signing a new deal with the London side and, per reports, they are already working to identify potential alternatives.

