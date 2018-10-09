Didier Deschamps Claims Paul Pogba's Feud With Jose Mourinho Has Been 'Exaggerated'

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

France manager Didier Deschamps claims that the reported spat between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho has been blown out of proportion by the media.

Pogba seemed in good spirits as he reported to Clairefontaine for international duty with the rest of the France squad on Monday. The break will come as welcome respite for Pogba after a turbulent few weeks in his relationship with Manchester United manager Mourinho.

Pogba was openly critical of Mourinho's tactics in interviews, whereupon the United boss stripped his midfielder of captaincy duties and banned him from talking to the media. There were also pictures appearing to show a frosty training ground exchange between the pair.

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/GettyImages

Deschamps, however, believes that Pogba's performance against Newcastle at the weekend is evidence that he is still playing for his manager.

"I think it's exaggerated," Deschamps told a press conference, quoted by Goal. "Maybe you didn't watch their last game, because I witnessed a great Paul Pogba.

"I think Jose saw the same thing as me. Some things happened and I think that, like is often the case, we make a big deal of something that isn't.

"It's true that there are some facts and some may have jumped to certain conclusions. When I see how Paul behaves towards the situation at his club, some may say he's done everything he could possibly do mentally and when it comes to his individual performances, to help the club.

"There is no issue with Paul. I don't want to be mixed up with anything and to interfere with any player's relationship with their coach."

World champions France face Iceland in a friendly on Thursday and Germany in the UEFA Nations League next Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)