Didier Deschamps Claims Paul Pogba's Feud With Jose Mourinho Has Been 'Exaggerated'

France manager Didier Deschamps claims that the reported spat between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho has been blown out of proportion by the media.

Pogba seemed in good spirits as he reported to Clairefontaine for international duty with the rest of the France squad on Monday. The break will come as welcome respite for Pogba after a turbulent few weeks in his relationship with Manchester United manager Mourinho.

Pogba was openly critical of Mourinho's tactics in interviews, whereupon the United boss stripped his midfielder of captaincy duties and banned him from talking to the media. There were also pictures appearing to show a frosty training ground exchange between the pair.

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/GettyImages

Deschamps, however, believes that Pogba's performance against Newcastle at the weekend is evidence that he is still playing for his manager.

"I think it's exaggerated," Deschamps told a press conference, quoted by Goal. "Maybe you didn't watch their last game, because I witnessed a great Paul Pogba.

"I think Jose saw the same thing as me. Some things happened and I think that, like is often the case, we make a big deal of something that isn't.

Paul Pogba for Manchester United in the Premier League this season:



• Most passes (554)

• Most shots (26)

• Most tackles (16)

• Most take-ons (13)

• Most assists (2)

• Joint-most chances created (12)



An annoying player to face. pic.twitter.com/9lcDSOVVaO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 8, 2018

"It's true that there are some facts and some may have jumped to certain conclusions. When I see how Paul behaves towards the situation at his club, some may say he's done everything he could possibly do mentally and when it comes to his individual performances, to help the club.

"There is no issue with Paul. I don't want to be mixed up with anything and to interfere with any player's relationship with their coach."

World champions France face Iceland in a friendly on Thursday and Germany in the UEFA Nations League next Tuesday.