A soccer game in the Republic of Georgia over the weekend was held hostage by a dog with a very particular set of ransom demands.

The dog invaded the pitch in the 69th minute of a game between FC Dila and Torpedo Kutaisi on Sunday and meandered around the penalty box area begging the players for attention. He refused to leave the field until he got what he wanted: a belly rub from the goalkeeper.

You have to admire the dog for driving a hard bargain here and refusing to relent until he got what he wanted. Another player was eventually able to coax the dog off the field and the game was able to continue. It ended in a 0–0 draw.