Former Liverpool Forward Craig Bellamy Concerned by Fabinho's Lack of Game Time

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Craig Bellamy has suggested that he thinks that Jurgen Klopp might have doubts over summer signing Fabinho, following his slow start to life at Liverpool.

The Brazilian moved to Anfield in the summer for around £43m, after an impressive three years in France for AS Monaco.

However, despite earning an impressive reputation in the principality, the 24-year-old has struggled to earn a place in Klopp's starting lineup just yet, making just three appearances across the Carabao Cup and Champions League totalling around 90 minutes.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Former Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy suggested that his former club may need to look to invest in a new creative holding midfielder.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Express), he said: "They're solid enough, Liverpool are solid enough, especially with [Virgil] van Dijk going in there. 

"I'm not sure they need someone higher. I think they need a defensive midfielder who has got creativity as well because he's going to get a lot of the ball."


Jamie Carragher however disagreed with his former Liverpool teammate, believing that Fabinho

can be that player that the Welshman is describing.


"That's why Fabinho's been bought in, that was £40m," Carragher added. 

Bellamy pointed to the fact that the midfielder is yet to make his full league debut for the club, citing concerns on the part of Klopp for not selecting him.

He replied: "Yeah, obviously there is a little bit of a concern because he hasn’t been playing."


Klopp himself has spoken previously as to why Fabinho is yet to play on a more consistent basis, suggesting "it's really not complicated" as the midfielder continues to adapt to life in England. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)