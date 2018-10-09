Former Liverpool Forward Craig Bellamy Concerned by Fabinho's Lack of Game Time

Sky Sports pundit Craig Bellamy has suggested that he thinks that Jurgen Klopp might have doubts over summer signing Fabinho, following his slow start to life at Liverpool.

The Brazilian moved to Anfield in the summer for around £43m, after an impressive three years in France for AS Monaco.

However, despite earning an impressive reputation in the principality, the 24-year-old has struggled to earn a place in Klopp's starting lineup just yet, making just three appearances across the Carabao Cup and Champions League totalling around 90 minutes.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Former Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy suggested that his former club may need to look to invest in a new creative holding midfielder.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via The Express), he said: "They're solid enough, Liverpool are solid enough, especially with [Virgil] van Dijk going in there.

"I'm not sure they need someone higher. I think they need a defensive midfielder who has got creativity as well because he's going to get a lot of the ball."





Jamie Carragher however disagreed with his former Liverpool teammate, believing that Fabinho

can be that player that the Welshman is describing.





"That's why Fabinho's been bought in, that was £40m," Carragher added.

Bellamy pointed to the fact that the midfielder is yet to make his full league debut for the club, citing concerns on the part of Klopp for not selecting him.

He replied: "Yeah, obviously there is a little bit of a concern because he hasn’t been playing."





Klopp himself has spoken previously as to why Fabinho is yet to play on a more consistent basis, suggesting "it's really not complicated" as the midfielder continues to adapt to life in England.