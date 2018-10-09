Gabriel Jesus 'Not Happy' With Pep Guardiola's Decision to Give Riyad Mahrez Penalty Duties

Gabriel Jesus has confessed that he is not happy with Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City boss prevented the striker from taking the decisive penalty against Liverpool.

After a goalless 86 minutes, City were awarded the chance to snatch all three points and go top of the table when Virgil van Dijk hauled down Leroy Sane in the box late on. With normal penalty taker Sergio Aguero on the bench, Jesus made it clear that he wanted to take the spot kick, but the responsibility was instead gifted to City new boy Riyad Mahrez.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mahrez duly missed the target, meaning that City were forced to settle for a point. Guardiola revealed that he had been impressed by Mahrez's penalties in training prior to the match, despite the fact that the Algerian had missed four of his previous 12 efforts from 12 yards.

After the game, Jesus revealed his disappointment telling reporters, as per Sky Sports: "Obviously I'm not happy. As Riyad, I've been practising [penalties]. I would like to have taken it, I was confident, so I was not happy that they did not allow me. However, it was important that we didn't lose.





"Pep spoke with me. This is part of football, sometimes these things happen. I will support Riyad if the manager chooses him again."

Guardiola has already been quick to publicly apologise to Jesus over the incident and, given the fact that City are still joint top of the table alongside Liverpool and Chelsea, it is likely to be water under the bridge by the time the Citizens join back up after the international break.