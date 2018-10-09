Garth Crooks Hails 'Massive Impact' of Arsenal New Boy Following Impressive Fulham Win

Former Spurs man and current BBC pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that summer signing Lucas Torriera is having a huge impact on Arsenal, both on and off the pitch.

Torreira joined the Gunners from Sampdoria for a fee said to be in the region of £26m after impressing during his time in Italy and, after initially being made to wait to break into the starting XI, he has gone on to impress during his brief spell in north London.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Uruguayan was particularly impressive at the weekend as Arsenal thumped five past Fulham. His tough tackling and sharp interception skills were on full show, indicating that he has more than adapted to life in the Premier League.

In his team of the week column for BBC Sport, Crooks was full of praise for the 22-year-old midfielder, claiming that he has now become a firm fan favourite at the Emirates.

"He might have been the smallest man on the field but that didn't stop the Uruguay international from being the most dynamic individual against Fulham." Crooks stated.

"Torreira is having a massive impact on the Arsenal team and an even bigger one on Arsenal fans. They love him."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Torreira has been called up to represent his country for the international break and Arsenal supporters will be hoping that he comes back unscathed.

The last time he featured for Uruguay he escaped a minor injury concern and, given Arsenal's stacked fixture list at the end of October, an injury to Torreira would be the last thing they would need.