Garth Crooks Hails 'Massive Impact' of Arsenal New Boy Following Impressive Fulham Win

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Former Spurs man and current BBC pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that summer signing Lucas Torriera is having a huge impact on Arsenal, both on and off the pitch.

Torreira joined the Gunners from Sampdoria for a fee said to be in the region of £26m after impressing during his time in Italy and, after initially being made to wait to break into the starting XI, he has gone on to impress during his brief spell in north London.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Uruguayan was particularly impressive at the weekend as Arsenal thumped five past Fulham. His tough tackling and sharp interception skills were on full show, indicating that he has more than adapted to life in the Premier League.

In his team of the week column for BBC Sport, Crooks was full of praise for the 22-year-old midfielder, claiming that he has now become a firm fan favourite at the Emirates.

"He might have been the smallest man on the field but that didn't stop the Uruguay international from being the most dynamic individual against Fulham." Crooks stated.

"Torreira is having a massive impact on the Arsenal team and an even bigger one on Arsenal fans. They love him."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Torreira has been called up to represent his country for the international break and Arsenal supporters will be hoping that he comes back unscathed.

The last time he featured for Uruguay he escaped a minor injury concern and, given Arsenal's stacked fixture list at the end of October, an injury to Torreira would be the last thing they would need.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)