Germany Name 23-Man Squad for UEFA Nations League Clashes With France & Netherlands

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Germany have named their 23-man squad for the October internationals, with the 2014 World Cup winners set to face Netherlands and France in back-to-back UEFA Nations League games.

Injury has forced Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus out of contention, while Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger also miss out.

There are returns for Juventus midfielder Emre Can and Koln full-back Jonas Hector, as well as a first call-up for 27-year-old uncapped Schalke striker Mark Uth.

23-Man Germany Squad for UEFA Nations League Fixtures vs France & Netherlands


Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Jonas Hector (Koln), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Nico Schultz (Hoffenheim), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Juventus), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Sebastian Rudy (Schalke)

Forwards: Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Mark Uth (Schalke)

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Germany kicked off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 0-0 draw with reigning world champions France in Munich last month.

France are currently top of the group after also beating Netherlands last month. Whoever finishes top of the three-team table will progress to the Nations League finals in June, while the bottom country will be relegated to League B for the next cycle.

