Huddersfield Star Aaron Mooy to Miss International Clash After Suffering an Injury Against Burnley

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy has withdrawn from the Australia national squad ahead of the international break, after picking up a groin injury in his last Premier League outing against Burnley.

The injury Mooy has suffered will rule him out of the Socceroo’s friendly with Kuwait on Monday. The good news for David Wagner is that the injury isn't serious and he will most likely be available for selection in Huddersfield’s next outing against Liverpool.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After having scans done on the affected area, Mooy took the decision to sit out the friendly, and Socceroos manager Graham Arnold believes it was the right decision.

“I have spoken to Aaron as well as Huddersfield’s Sporting Director Olaf Rebbe, and our medical teams have also been in communication over the past 48 hours,” Arnold said, as quoted by Australia's Daily Telegraph.

“While it’s a pity that Aaron won’t be joining us for this camp, Aaron’s ability and importance to both teams is clear, so it is paramount that we help him manage his fitness for the long term benefit of both club and country.”

Matt King/GettyImages

Huddersfield are due to play Liverpool after the international break at the John Smith stadium, and Wagner will hope that his key central midfielder will be fully recovered in time for the fixture.

Mooy has only missed one game so far this season, Huddersfield’s 6-1 hammering at the hands of Mooy’s former club, Manchester City. Mooy missed this game as his wife, Nicola, was due to give birth to their second child.


The Socceroos star signed from Manchester City for £8m after a successful spell on loan at Huddersfield, and has scored five goals for his country from 37 appearances.

