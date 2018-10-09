Ian Wright Names the Arsenal Man Who Could Play a Role in Aaron Ramsey's Departure Next Summer

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that Alex Iwobi's early season form may have played a part in Aaron Ramsey's failed contract negotiations.

Ramsey's contract is set to run out next summer and, as of yet, both parties cannot come to an agreement over an extension. It looks increasingly likely that Ramsey will be leaving on a free transfer, with Arsenal having pulled out of a recent negotiation.

The Welsh midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance for Arsenal so far this season, highlighted by his superb goal against Fulham on Sunday, but Wright has suggested that Iwobi's form may have convinced Unai Emery that Ramsey simply isn't worth the money's he's demanding.

"We've seen him [Ramsey] in the Euros dominating when he was absolutely fantastic, we've seen the season [2013-14] he has with Arsenal scoring 20-plus goals and was amazing, we've seen he can score in big games, winning cup finals," Wright told BBC Radio 5 live.

"But in respect of a consistent performer for the season, making the difference in the league when he's needed? When was the last time he's done that?

"Are they going to pay the kind of money he probably wants when you've got someone coming through like Iwobi?

"The impact he's made in the last few games Iwobi, coming on and he's actually replaced Ramsey and he's made an impact." Wright added. "Maybe Unai Emery has seen that."

At just 22 years old, Iwobi still has a lot of room to develop and Emery may feel that, with some extra coaching, he can mould the Nigerian winger into a first team regular going forward.