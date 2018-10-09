Jose Mourinho Seeks Backing From Manchester United Board to Spend Big on New Centre-Backs in January

Jose Mourinho is said to be seeking the backing of the Manchester United board this January, as he looks to bolster his defence with some big money signings.

The Portuguese has come under heavy scrutiny for United's slow start to the 2018/19 season, which has seen them slip seven points behind league leaders Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in addition to being fired out of the Carabao Cup with an embarrassing home defeat to Championship Derby County.

Mourinho is of the belief that United's poor start is down to the fact that the lack of summer reinforcements, and is urging Ed Woodward and the United board to provide him with the necessary funds to rectify the situation in January.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to ESPN sources, Mourinho wants that backing to prioritise rebuilding his currently leaky defence. Those same sources are suggesting that Inter's Milan Skriniar and AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli are the two individuals who are being lined up by Mourinho.





Both are 23-years-old, making them much younger alternatives to the various centre-backs Mourinho failed to persuade the board to purchase in the summer, including Diego Godin, Jerome Boateng and Toby Alderweireld.





Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2016, Mourinho has forked out £61m on new centre-backs Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof - both of whom have failed to nail down a spot in the Red Devil's starting lineup.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, United veterans Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have consistently flattered to deceive when called upon, leading to midfielders Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba both having to fill in at the back in previous matches.