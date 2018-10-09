Jose Mourinho Set to Watch Serbia This Week Despite Nemanja Matic's Absence Through Injury

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be travelling out to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Montenegro and Serbia, despite an injury to his midfielder Nemanja Matic.



Serbia boss Mladen Krstajic confirmed that Matic would not be fit for the clashes against Montenegro and Romania, as he is currently suffering from a back problem that will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

In a press conference, as quoted by the Mirror, Krstajic also suggested that the midfielder could join Mourinho in the stands to watch the match as the Portuguese will still be making the trip over to Montenegro regardless of Matic's injury.

With Matic set to miss out, speculation is rife as to why Mourinho will still be making the effort to watch the match which is set to take place on Thursday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

There will be a few players on show who are said to have been on United's radar recently, including Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nikola Milenkovic.

United, alongside a whole host of top European sides, registered a serious interest in Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic after his stellar performances for the Serie A outfit, but the Red Devils failed to follow up.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Milenkovic is being hailed as the next Nemanja Vidic and at just 20-years-old, is considered one of the most talented young defenders in European football.

With Mourinho's future seeming more uncertain by the day, he may be shown the exit door before he can even try and bring the two Serbs over to Old Trafford in a future transfer window, if that is indeed the purpose behind his trip.