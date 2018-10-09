Juventus Sporting Director Quells Rumours Surrounding Paul Pogba's Potential Return to the Club

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici insists that the Serie A champions have no interest in re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United, despite admitting "we love him very much".

It is speculated that Pogba could leave Old Trafford either in January or at the end of the season due to his fractious relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, which has seen him relieved of captaincy duties and banned from talking to the media.

Barcelona is thought to be Pogba's most likely destination but a return to Juventus - where he won four Scudetti in four years between 2012 and 2016 - could also be an attractive option.

However, Paratici downplayed the possibility of the French midfielder going back to Turin.

"We love him very much," he said of Pogba, quoted by the Independent. "We want him to do well since we are close to him but he isn't a Juve player anymore. We're connected to him, but we've never thought about it and we're not going to think about it."

Pogba responded to recent criticism of his attitude and performances with a man of the match display as United came from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday.

It was reported on Monday that Paratici himself could be set for a move to Old Trafford as he has spoken to Manchester United about taking up a similar role to the one he currently holds at Juventus.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is planning a radical overhaul of the club's internal structure which would see them adopt a continental-style hierarchy of technical staff working alongside the manager.