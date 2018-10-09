Kevin de Bruyne Tipped to Make Man City Comeback Against Burnley After International Break

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been tipped to make his return to action when the reigning Premier League champions face Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in the first round of fixtures after the international break.

De Bruyne hasn't been seen since the opening weekend of the season as a result of a knee injury and ESPN claim to have been informed by sources that the Belgian could feature against the Clarets after City staff felt it too big a risk to select him against Liverpool.

De Bruyne has recovered faster than expected after it was initially reported back in August that he could be sidelined for three months and has been training for the last eight days.

Having been left out of the Belgium squad for this month's international games against Switzerland and the Netherlands, De Bruyne will have had close to three full weeks of training by the time Burnley make the short trip to east Manchester on 20 October.

City were unable to find a way past Premier League title rivals Liverpool without De Bruyne in their last outing, with Riyad Mahrez missing a late penalty that would have won the game.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With just under a quarter of the 2018/19 season already in the books, City top the table on goal difference ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool. All three sides have taken 20 points from a possible 24 so far, with Arsenal and Tottenham each a further two points back on 18.