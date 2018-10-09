Leicester Also Interested in £15m-Rated Arsenal Target & MLS Star Miguel Almiron

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Leicester City are another possible destination for reported Arsenal target and Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron.

The 24-year-old Paraguayan attacker, who has lit up MLS in recent seasons, has been heavily linked with a Premier League move, with Arsenal the supposed frontrunners even after a quote endorsing the switch from Atlanta manager Darren Eales was debunked as 'fake news'

However, the Gunners could face competition from rivals Leicester, with CalcioMercato also name-checking the 2016 Premier League winners in a report about the £15m-rated player.

Timothy Nwachukwu/GettyImages

Almiron moved to Atlanta in 2016 after spending a year with Argentinian club Lanus. He has also played for his country at senior level 12 times, having previously been part of their Under-17 and Under-20 squads.

Adding further fuel to the rumour fires, he has also admitted that he's very fond of the Premier League.

"My objective has always been to go to Europe," he has said. "I like the Premier League and I think they play a beautiful and competitive style of soccer."

Michael Chang/GettyImages

The MLS is set to end in December, but there are reports that Almiron, who has scored 21 goals and 28 assists since the start of the 2017 season, could miss the rest of the campaign after limping off with a hamstring injury in a match against the New England Revolution last weekend.

