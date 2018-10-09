Leicester's Islam Slimani Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier With

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Fenerbahçe striker Islam Slimani, who joined the Turkish club on loan from Leicester City, has been ruled out of Algeria's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin on Friday with a thigh injury.

While the striker was deemed surplus to requirements for Leicester City this season by Claude Puel, Slimani has started his campaign in Turkey reasonably well having scored three times in nine appearances. 

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Even though Algeria are blessed by talents such as Riyad Mahrez and Yacine Brahimi, Slimani is often their focal point in the attack, with his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play. 

His absence spells bad news for Algeria's chances on Friday, but the injury is rumoured to be minor and Slimani should be available for the second fixture against Benin on October 16, according to Le Buteur.

30-year-old Slimani's move from Sporting CP to Leicester in 2016 has not gone to plan for either party, with the striker only finding the net thirteen times in 46 appearances for the Foxes. While many of these appearances have been from the bench, with Jamie Vardy the starting striker, Slimani has been a peripheral figure for the Foxes and failed to justify his reported £28m price tag.

Unless the Algerian can impress during his loan spell in Turkey, it is likely that he will be moved on permanently at the end of the season.

