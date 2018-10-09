Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno is reportedly one of several players being considered by Barcelona as Ernesto Valverde looks to strengthen his options at left back.

Jordi Alba has been a trustworthy option in that role but beyond him Barcelona have little strength in depth, particularly since Lucas Digne joined Everton in the summer.

Juan Miranda, 18, is the man they want to succeed Alba in the long-term, but he is not ready for first team action yet, so Barca have been looking at a number of potential options to bridge the gap.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the current favorite is Lyon left back Ferland Mendy, who has been on Barcelona's radar since he was a youth player at Le Havre.

Barcelona scouts have reportedly attended several Lyon games to watch Mendy, including their most recent Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint-Germain.

If Barca decide not to sign Mendy, they could instead turn their attentions to a player who already knows La Liga, like Moreno. The Spaniard played three seasons with Sevilla before joining Liverpool in 2014.

He is out of favor at Anfield and his contract expires at the end of the season so this could be a beneficial deal for all parties, with Liverpool running out of time to get some money for the 26-year-old.

Mundo Deportivo also mentions José Luis Gayà as a possible option for Barcelona. The Valencia man has recently been called into the Spanish national set-up ahead of Alba, but Los Che are unlikely to sell a key player mid-season.

Completing the set is another player with ties to Valencia, Juan Bernat, but this is the least likely of the available options as he only joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and is growing into the team under Thomas Tuchel.