Report: Barcelona Exhausting Options to Strengthen Left Back Depth

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno is reportedly one of several players being considered by Barcelona as Ernesto Valverde looks to strengthen his options at left back.

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno is reportedly one of several players being considered by Barcelona as Ernesto Valverde looks to strengthen his options at left back.

Jordi Alba has been a trustworthy option in that role but beyond him Barcelona have little strength in depth, particularly since Lucas Digne joined Everton in the summer.

Juan Miranda, 18, is the man they want to succeed Alba in the long-term, but he is not ready for first team action yet, so Barca have been looking at a number of potential options to bridge the gap.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the current favorite is Lyon left back Ferland Mendy, who has been on Barcelona's radar since he was a youth player at Le Havre.

Barcelona scouts have reportedly attended several Lyon games to watch Mendy, including their most recent Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint-Germain.

If Barca decide not to sign Mendy, they could instead turn their attentions to a player who already knows La Liga, like Moreno. The Spaniard played three seasons with Sevilla before joining Liverpool in 2014.

He is out of favor at Anfield and his contract expires at the end of the season so this could be a beneficial deal for all parties, with Liverpool running out of time to get some money for the 26-year-old.

Mundo Deportivo also mentions José Luis Gayà as a possible option for Barcelona. The Valencia man has recently been called into the Spanish national set-up ahead of Alba, but Los Che are unlikely to sell a key player mid-season.

Completing the set is another player with ties to Valencia, Juan Bernat, but this is the least likely of the available options as he only joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and is growing into the team under Thomas Tuchel.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)