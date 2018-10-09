Man City Goalkeeper Ederson Claims Liverpool's Alisson Is 'One Step Ahead' in Brazil Pecking Order

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes Liverpool goalkeeper and Brazil teammate Alisson is "one step ahead" in he Selecao's pecking order.

The two Brazilian shot stoppers both kept clean sheets as the Reds and City played out a goalless draw recently, meaning the pair now top the Premier League's clean sheet table with five each.

Despite the duo both often listed among the very best goalkeepers in the world, Alisson has amassed 32 caps for Brazil's national team and played every minute of the World Cup, while Ederson has only one cap to his name, with the City keeper admitting that his compatriot is ahead of him in the pecking order for Brazil's number one jersey.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, he said: "Yesterday, after training, Tite called to talk to me, Alisson and Taffarel, and said that I would play the first game and Alisson the second, I was very happy to have an opportunity to play a match with the Brazilian team.





"I think there is a lot of similarity between the two of us, he is having a very positive start to the season at Liverpool. Here he is one step ahead of me, he played in a World Cup. That’s not a reason to work less.

"Brazil is well served for goalkeepers, many who have not been to the World Cup are very good. Those who are picked will do a good job."

Brazil will play friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina during the international break, with Ederson revealing he'll be starting the first game, while Alisson will be goal for the derby against their South American rivals.