Man City Goalkeeper Ederson Claims Liverpool's Alisson Is 'One Step Ahead' in Brazil Pecking Order

By 90Min
October 09, 2018

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes Liverpool goalkeeper and Brazil teammate Alisson is "one step ahead" in he Selecao's pecking order.

The two Brazilian shot stoppers both kept clean sheets as the Reds and City played out a goalless draw recently, meaning the pair now top the Premier League's clean sheet table with five each.

Despite the duo both often listed among the very best goalkeepers in the world, Alisson has amassed 32 caps for Brazil's national team and played every minute of the World Cup, while Ederson has only one cap to his name, with the City keeper admitting that his compatriot is ahead of him in the pecking order for Brazil's number one jersey.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, he said: "Yesterday, after training, Tite called to talk to me, Alisson and Taffarel, and said that I would play the first game and Alisson the second, I was very happy to have an opportunity to play a match with the Brazilian team.


"I think there is a lot of similarity between the two of us, he is having a very positive start to the season at Liverpool. Here he is one step ahead of me, he played in a World Cup. That’s not a reason to work less. 

"Brazil is well served for goalkeepers, many who have not been to the World Cup are very good. Those who are picked will do a good job."

Brazil will play friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina during the international break, with Ederson revealing he'll be starting the first game, while Alisson will be goal for the derby against their South American rivals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)